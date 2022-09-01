ADVERTISEMENT

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for its Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program through Sept. 30. The program aims to increase the distribution and use of ethanol blends of E15 or higher and biodiesel blends of B6 or higher.

Fuel retailers, fuel distributors, terminal companies and fleet operators are eligible to apply for BIIP funding. According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, 50 percent of the funding will initially be applicated to ethanol products, with the remaining 50 percent allocated to biodiesel projects. Within each category up to 75 percent of funds will be awarded to Tier 1 projects, with the remaining 25 percent awarded to Tier 2 projects. Tier 1 includes any terminal, company or fuel retailer with more than five locations, while Tier 2 includes any fuel retailer with five or less stations, fleet operations or individual businesses. The maximum award for Tier 1 entities is 50 percent of eligible costs, up to $500,000. The maximum award for Tier 2 entities is 75 percent of eligible costs, up to $250,000.

Projects may include, but are not limited to, eligible expenses incurred for the construction, installation, upgrade, or retrofit of fuel dispensers/pumps, related/attached equipment, underground or above ground storage tanks or tank system components, and other infrastructure located in Missouri. Applicants must be a business entity that is constructing new, or retrofitting or improving existing, infrastructure or equipment which handles biodiesel fuel, biodiesel blend fuel, or ethanol blended gasoline at a facility located in Missouri. The project may include multiple locations within the state.

Additional information is available on the Missouri Department of Agriculture website.