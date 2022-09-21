By Clean Fuels Alliance America | September 21, 2022

Clean Fuels Alliance America has appointed Jonathan Martin of Ottawa Hills, Ohio, as its first director of economic and market analytics.

Martin, most recently an economist with Marathon Petroleum Co., brings 10 years of experience in oil and gas corporate economics to this newly created role. He will be based in Ohio.

Well-versed in synthesizing and analyzing data, Martin is strategically positioned to support Clean Fuels in economic analysis of planning and policy decisions. Martin has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Terre Haute, Indiana.

“As the diversity of clean fuels grows, we are dedicating additional resources to better predict market trends for our organization and our members,” said Donnell Rehagen, CEO of Clean Fuels. “Jonathan’s vast experience in market research, forecasting and data analytics will better position our Clean Fuels to do just that.”

“I am excited to be joining Clean Fuels and the renewables industry,” said Martin. I hope to apply my background in energy economics and analytics to help our members and the industry stay abreast of shifting market trends and potential growth opportunities from new LCFS markets to carbon reduction targets within the broader energy market.”