The U.S. exported 88,142.4 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater in August, up from both 85.524.6 metric tons the previous month and 77,324 metric tons in August 2021, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Oct. 5.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately 10 countries in August. Canada was the top destination at 81,141.4 metric tons, followed by Peru at 6,547.5 metric tons and Germany at 224.4 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $189.99 million in August, up from both $166.01 million in July and $123.29 million in August of last year.

Total U.S. biodiesel exports for the first eight months of the year reached 496,597.3 metric tons at a value of $931.47 million, compared to 465,888.3 metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $555.83 million.

The U.S. imported 55,747.5 metric tons of biodiesel in August, up from both the 32,909.2 metric tons imported in July and the 37,372 metric tons imported in August 2021.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from approximately half a dozen countries in August. Germany was the top supplier of biodiesel imports to the U.S. in August at 28,976.1 metric tons, followed by Canada at 26,560 metric tons and Malaysia at 104.3 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports reached $113.87 million in August, up from both $63.13 million the previous month and $57.25 million in August 2021.

Total biodiesel imports for the first eight months of 2022 reached 439,709.6 metric tons at a value of $733.47 million, compared to 371,948.7 metric tons imported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $471.97 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.