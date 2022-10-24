ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA on Oct. 20 released updated small refinery exemption (SRE) data, reporting that one new SRE petition was filed under the Renewable Fuel Standard during the past month. According to the agency, five SRE petitions are now pending.

The newly filed SRE petition is or compliance year 2022. The other four pending SRE petitions include one each for compliance years 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021.

The EPA made no other changes to the data included in its online data dashboard.

Additional data is available on the EPA website.