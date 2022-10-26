By Fluor Corp. | October 26, 2022

Fluor Corp. was awarded a reimbursable front-end engineering and detailed design, engineering and procurement services contract for Imperial as the company progresses plans to develop a world-class renewable diesel complex at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The new complex is expected to be the largest renewable diesel production facility in Canada and will produce approximately 20,000 barrels of renewable diesel per day from locally sourced feedstocks.

Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the third quarter of 2022.

“Our involvement in this project underscores our ongoing commitment to helping clients deliver sustainable and lower carbon energy,” said Jim Breuer, group president, Energy Solutions, Fluor Corp.. “By combining Fluor’s global renewables engineering and construction expertise with the company’s extensive local knowledge, Fluor will provide a robust modular execution approach for this project.”

Fluor will design and integrate a new renewable diesel unit into the existing Strathcona refinery. The integration will include a series of utility tie-ins, electrical and control systems integration as well as commodity storage, loading and unloading capabilities.