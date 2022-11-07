ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 94,391.3 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in September, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Nov. 3. Biodiesel imports were at 65,176.7 metric tons for the month.

The 94,391.3 metric tons of biodiesel exported in September was up from both the 88,142.4 metric tons exported the previous month and the 55,072.7 metric tons exported in September 2021.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately eight countries in September. Canada was the top destination for U.S. biodiesel exports at 85,540.9 metric tons, followed by Peru at 8,427.7 metric tons and Germany at 326.7 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports was at $188 million in September, down slightly from $189.99 million in August, but up from $65.23 million in September of last year.

Total biodiesel exports for the first nine months of 2022 reached 590,988.5 metric tons at a value of $1.12 billion, compared to 520,961 metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $621.06 million.

The 65,176.7 metric tons of biodiesel imported in September was up from both the 55,747.5 metric tons imported in August and the 57,988.8 metric tons imported in September of 2021.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from approximately five countries in September. Germany was the top provider of biodiesel to U.S. at 354,929.6 metric tons, followed by Canada at 26,094.2 metric tons and South Korea at 4,030.6 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports reached $131.91 million in September, up from both $113.87 million the previous month and $91.99 million in September 2021.

Total biodiesel imports for the first three quarters of 2022 reached 504,886.4 metric tons at a value of $865.38 million, compared to 429,937.5 metric tons imported at a value of $563.96 million during the same period of 2021.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.