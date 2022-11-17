ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA on Nov. 17 released updated small refinery exemption (SRE) data, reporting that four new SRE petitions were filed under the Renewable Fuel Standard during the past month. According to the agency, 9 SRE petitions are now pending, up from five that were pending as of mid-October.

The four newly filed SRE petitions include two each for compliance years 2021 and 2022. The nine currently pending SRE petitions now include one each for compliances years 2016, 2017 and 2017, and three each for compliance years 2021 and 2022.

The EPA made no other changes to the data included in its online data dashboard.

Additional data is available on the EPA website.