The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration has announced its Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee will hold a hybrid meeting on Dec. 7. The meeting is open to the public, but advanced registration is required.

The REEEAC provides the Department of Commerce with advice from the private sector on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the export competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

The Dec. 7 meeting is the first meeting of the committee’s current charter term. During the event, the committee is expected to discuss major issues affecting the competitiveness of the U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency industries, determine subcommittee structure, and provide consultation on REEEAC leadership.

The REEEAC currently includes more than 35 members, including representatives of Lignetics and the Renewable Fuels Association. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.