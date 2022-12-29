By Neste Corp. | December 29, 2022

Nippon Cargo Airlines, the only international cargo airline based in Japan, has for the first time used Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel for several cargo flights in November and December this year. The sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is supplied by Neste at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

The flights with SAF are a result of NCA’s commitment to making consistent efforts to reduce fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions, including using sustainable aviation fuels. SAF has been widely acknowledged as a key element in helping to achieve aviation’s emission reduction goals globally. It delivers the performance of conventional jet fuel but with a significantly smaller carbon footprint over the fuel’s life cycle.

“NCA is delighted to announce that NCA has used sustainable aviation fuel supplied by Neste on its flights from Amsterdam. NCA is eagerly implementing various fuel saving activities to reduce CO 2 emissions, and among them using SAF is considered one of the most effective measures to reduce these emissions. Therefore, we are confident that these flights with SAF will become a big step for NCA. Neste is the leading SAF producer in the world, and NCA aims to expand business activities with Neste to increase the number of flights with SAF. NCA will source SAF at all of its destinations and work hard to tackle carbon emission issues to meet various customers’ demands,” said Hitoshi Watanabe, vice president and general manager, corporate planning at NCA.

“As the world’s leading producer of SAF, Neste is working together with companies in the air cargo sector to help them reduce the air transport related emissions. We are excited that NCA has used our Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel for these international flights. Our increased SAF production capacity of 1.5 million tons per annum by the end of 2023 positions us well to support the growing international SAF demand from airlines like NCA,” said Sami Jauhiainen, vice president APAC, renewable aviation at Neste.

Using Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 percent* over the fuel’s life cycle compared to using fossil jet fuel. Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is produced from sustainably sourced, 100 percent renewable waste and residue raw materials, including used cooking oil and animal fat waste. SAF is blended with conventional jet fuel and works seamlessly with existing fueling infrastructure and aircraft engines. Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is commercially available and in use worldwide.

*) When used in neat form (i.e. unblended) and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology