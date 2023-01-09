By Clean Fuels Alliance America | January 09, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

As interest in low carbon fuels gains momentum, Clean Fuels Alliance America continues to grow stronger and more diverse by adding new members. As Clean Fuels prepares for the Clean Fuels Conference in Tampa (January 23-26), the association welcomes eight new companies that joined the association in the last year.

“It’s an incredible time for the biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel industry as we accelerate toward our vision of 6 billion gallons by 2030,” said Donnell Rehagen, Clean Fuels CEO. “With the growth in demand, we see broader and growing interest in the success of the industry. The addition of these members demonstrates the value they see in being part of our trade association and the ongoing expansion of this industry.”

Clean Fuels newest members include:

•DSM - a purpose-led science-based global company specializing in solutions for human and animal health and nutrition. DSM’s purpose is to create brighter lives for all. •National Oilheat Research Alliance (NORA) - NORA was authorized by Congress in 2000 to provide funding that would allow the oil heat industry to provide more efficient and more reliable heat and hot water to the American Consumers. •PSC Group, LLC - With unrivaled safety and quality performance, PSC Group provides product handling services, logistics, railcar repair, and sustainability solutions for the chemical, refining, and marine transportation industries. •ROC 1954 - ROC 1954's mission is to support the prosperity of our families, business partners and communities through the efficient, safe, profitable and environmentally responsible distribution of high-quality liquid energy products, lubricants, value added logistic services, and other complementary profit-enhancing initiatives. •Third Coast Commodities - Third Coast Commodities, LLC was formed in 2013 with one simple message in mind: To start a new physical merchant with the combined goals of bringing transparency to the world of physical derivative commodities and reducing risk. •Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. - Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded partnership based in Tulsa, Okla., that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. •Green Plains Inc. - Green Plains is a leading ag-tech company using innovative processes to transform annually renewable crops into sustainable, high-value ingredients. •Iveco Group - a company committed to transforming our business and leading the change to a more sustainable future, with a strong presence across the full range of commercial and specialty vehicles, complete powertrain offering, and focus on advanced sustainable solutions.

“We are excited to welcome these new members to the Clean Fuels family,” Rehagen said.

“We are committed to their success as they are committed to ours. Through the support of our members, Clean Fuels has delivered industry growth, literally from zero gallons to now 3-billion-gallons a year. We are well positioned to deliver on our 6-billion-gallon vision, and we welcome companies that share that vision to join us and get engaged in the process."