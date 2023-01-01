By Iowa Renewable Fuels Association | January 12, 2023

According to a recent survey conducted by the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, Iowa’s 11 biodiesel plants produced a combined 349 million gallons of biodiesel 2022, up from 340 million gallons in 2021. Last year’s production was the third highest reported, with a record 365 million gallons produced in Iowa in 2018.

“Iowa continues to lead the nation in biodiesel production,” stated IRFA Executive Director Monte Shaw. “Biodiesel continues to be a good market for adding value for Iowa farmers. Even with growing renewable diesel production around the country, we see exciting new opportunities for biodiesel in addition to traditional on-road and agricultural markets. Home-heating oil, rail, and even marine applications are emerging that we believe will grow biodiesel demand in future years.”

Soybean oil, with 71 percent of production, remained the feedstock of choice for Iowa biodiesel producers. Likewise, animal fats remained in second place at 11 percent. Canola oil usage increased markedly to barely edge corn oil for third place. Both accounted for roughly 7 percent of production. Used cooking oil dropped to 4 percent of production.