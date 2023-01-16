ADVERTISEMENT

Peruvian biodiesel production reached approximately 208 million liters (54.95 million gallons) last year, a level of production maintained from the previous year, according to a report filed with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s Global Agricultural Information Network.

The country imported an estimated 50 million liters of biodiesel last year, down from 203 million liters the previous year. Spain, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Netherlands supplied biodiesel to the Peruvian market in 2021. The U.S. also provided biodiesel blended fuel to the country in 2021. Peru does not currently sell biodiesel into export markets.

Peru consumed approximately 310 million liters of biodiesel in 2022, down approximately 22 percent when compared to the 398 million liters consumed in 2021. The drop in consumption is primarily attributed to a temporary suspension of the country’s biodiesel mandate due to supply chain interruptions that reduced imports.

Peru currently has two biodiesel refineries, a number that has remained steady since at least 2013. Nameplate capacity is at 350 million liters, a volume that has been maintained for a decade. Capacity use was at 59.4 percent last year, flat with 2021.

All Peruvian biodiesel is currently produced from crude palm oil feedstock. An estimated 193,000 metric tons of palm oil was used to produce the fuel, flat with 2021.

Biodiesel accounted for 4.1 percent of Peru’s diesel pool last year, down from 5.3 percent in 2021.

A full copy of the report is available on the USDA FAS GAIN website.