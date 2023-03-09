By Vertimass | March 09, 2023

Vertimass announced today that it has launched a Series C investment opportunity with the goal of establishing a commercialization platform for its breakthrough biofuel technology.

"Vertimass is nearing the commercial introduction of its novel technology, which can be rapidly implemented to produce jet, diesel, gasoline, and LPG fuels from biomass," explained Vertimass Chairman William A. Shopoff. "This unique investment opportunity will allow investors to support the scale-up of Vertimass technology and help move the company forward to commercial use, while potentially earning a return on their investment."

In a 506(c) private placement, the minimum investment is $100,000 and is only open to accredited investors. Series C investors will become entitled to an annual, accruable, non-compounded 8% preferred return, although not guaranteed.

Series C proceeds will be used to provide working capital for the Company to establish the commercialization platform, including completing scale-up with Technip Energies; qualifying gasoline and sustainable aviation fuels; identifying, designing, and building the first stand-alone plant; and expanding the laboratory and library of intellectual property.

Accredited investors* interested in this opportunity should contact [email protected].

Vertimass President and CEO Dr. Charles Wyman noted, "Vertimass has the potential to substantially expand the use of sustainable transportation fuels that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy security and domestic economies. The unique catalyst technology produces low-cost sustainable fuels that are compatible with the existing transportation infrastructure and offer a very low carbon footprint."

Vertimass has secured several awards and key partnerships over the last few years, including:

•December 2022, Vertimass is part of a European consortium that received a $1.35 million award from the Danish Government. •February 2022, Vertimass and World Energy announced a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the development and application of Vertimass Technologies to produce renewable fuels. •January 2022, UGI Corporation signed a 15-year agreement to use Vertimass technology to produce renewal fuels. •January 2022, Vertimass and European Energy completed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to integrate technologies for capturing carbon dioxide and converting it into hydrocarbon products around the world. •October 2019/August 2017, Vertimass secured two Department of Energy Awards totaling approximately $3.4 million to accelerate commercialization.

For more information please visit: www.Vertimass.com