ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 12,908.1 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in January, down from both 65,041 metric tons the previous month and 26,383.6 metric tons in January 2022, according to data released by USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on March 8.

The U.S. exported wood to approximately seven countries in January. Canada was the top destination for U.S. biodiesel exports at 10,845.4 metric tons followed by Peru at 1,491.6 metric tons and Singapore at 295.4 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $22.83 million in January, down from $159.41 million in December and $43.61 million in January 2022.

The U.S. imported 133,036.6 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in January, up from both 99,128.5 metric tons the previous month and 60,711.8 metric tons in January 2022.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from less than a dozen countries in January. Germany was the top source of U.S. biodiesel imports at 64,219.4 metric tons followed by Canada at 33,821.5 metric tons and Spain at 20,961.3 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports reached $254.94 million in January, up from $191.84 million in December and $82.68 million in January 2022.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.