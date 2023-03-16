ADVERTISEMENT

Legislation recently introduced in the Nebraska legislature aims to create retail tax credit to support sales of biodiesel within the state. The bill, the Nebraska Biodiesel Tax Credit Act, or LB 180, was introduced in January and addressed during a March 1 legislative hearing.

The aims to allow fuel retailers that sell biodiesel blends to claim a refundable tax credit of 14 cents per gallon of pure (including B99) biodiesel sold during the previous calendar year. The credit would become effective Jan. 1, 2024, and sunset on Dec. 31, 20258.

Under the bill, total claims for the tax credit would be capped t $5 million per year. If the total amount of tax credits requested for a particular year exceeds the $5 million limit, the credit would be allocated proportionally based upon amounts requested.

Additional information is available on the Nebraska Legislature website.