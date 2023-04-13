By Neste Corp. | April 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Neste and Ryanair have expanded their collaboration to enable Ryanair to power its full schedule of flights from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol with a 40 percent blend of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel from 1 April onwards.

This significant increase in SAF usage represents the latest milestone towards Ryanair’s ambitious goal of operating 12.5 percent of flights with SAF by 2030 and further supports Ryanair’s “Pathway to Net Zero by 2050” decarbonization goals, reducing greenhouse gas emissions from Ryanair’s flights from the Amsterdam Airport by 32 percent.

“Ryanair is delighted to extend our partnership with Neste to increase the amount of Ryanair flights at Amsterdam being powered with a 40 percent blend of SAF from a third of flights to our entire Amsterdam operation from 1 April. Increasing the use of SAF is a fundamental pillar of our Pathway to Net Zero by 2050 decarbonization strategy and this increase at Amsterdam will reduce greenhouse gas emissions of our flights from there by 32 percent. We look forward to continuing our growing partnership with Neste as we further progress our goal of operating 12.5 percent of Ryanair flights with SAF by 2030,” said Thomas Fowler, Director of Sustainability at Ryanair.

“Decarbonizing aviation is more important than ever, and we are proud to support Ryanair in achieving their ambitious Pathway to Net Zero by 2050. Increasing the usage of SAF to all flights departing from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is a major milestone enabling Ryanair to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions of its operations at the airport. We look forward to continuing working together with Ryanair on the reduction of their emissions as we increase our annual SAF production capability to 1.5 million tons per annum by the end of 2023,” said Alexander Küper, vice president EMEA from the renewable aviation business unit at Neste.

Neste is the world’s leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and is currently increasing its annual SAF production capability to 1.5 million tons per annum by the end of 2023 with ongoing investments at its refineries in Singapore and Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Neste’s SAF is available to airlines at a growing number of airports across Europe, including Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.