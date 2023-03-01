By Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation | June 15, 2023

For the first time, sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) have been certified under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

Making use of the two ICAO-approved Sustainability Certification Schemes designed for this purpose, the development marks a significant milestone for both SAF production and aviation climate action by States.

The nine batches, totaling 1,542 metric tons, were certified by ISCC and RSB and produced in China, the Netherlands, and the United States, by ECOCHEM, Neste, and WorldEnergy, respectively.

They were produced from wastes and are characterized by 75 percent to 84 percent lower CO2 emissions compared to conventional aviation fuels.

“The successful certification of these sustainable aviation fuels ensures that they present real environmental benefits on a life cycle basis, and it also confirms the performance of the certification process itself,” expressed ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano.

“This milestone shows that CORSIA global framework for sustainability assessment is robust and ready to support the achievement of ICAO’s goals on climate change.”

The process is based on the application of the Standards set forth in the Convention on International Civil Aviation’s Annex 16 – Environmental Protection, Volume IV. These standards encompass aspects related to sustainability, monitoring, reporting and accounting of SAF.