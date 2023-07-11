By Clean Fuels Alliance Foundation | July 11, 2023

The Clean Fuels Alliance Foundation commemorated significant developments for biodiesel during Clean Fuels Alliance America’s Board meeting held in Washington, D.C. last month. Notable accomplishments include the successful implementation of B100 EPA Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grants and advancements in modeling techniques that have led to remarkable improvements in lowering land use scores for biodiesel feedstocks and other advanced biofuels.



The Foundation has played a pivotal role in elevating national awareness of B100 (100% biodiesel use in vehicles) through its groundbreaking efforts in securing the first B100 EPA DERA grants in 2020, collaborating with the Iowa Department of Transportation and the District of Columbia. As a result, over 130 B100-powered vehicles, ranging from snowplows to trash haulers, now form an integral part of these fleets.



The impactful DERA projects showcase the immense potential of B100 as a carbon reduction strategy garnering attention from major fleets while prompting adoption of the technology in several national locations. Such achievements underscore the Foundation's commitment to driving sustainable advancements in the biofuel industry and transforming transportation with cleaner alternatives.



Mark Caspers, the Foundation’s Chair, is a distinguished Nebraska farmer and passionate biodiesel advocate, guiding the organization’s efforts. With decades of agricultural expertise, he exemplifies an unwavering commitment to sustainability and the potential of biodiesel.



"I firmly believe in showcasing the effectiveness of our agricultural products,” said Caspers. “With over 20 years of experience using biodiesel blends on my farm, I'm excited about B100's immediate impact on reducing carbon emissions for a wide range of vehicles. Biodiesel can lower carbon by more than 70% on average compared to petroleum-based fuels.”



This kind of dedication, under Caspers’ leadership, continues to drive innovation and initiatives for the Foundation resulting in a far-reaching positive impact on the environment and the entire biofuels industry.



Veronica Bradley, Director of Environmental Science for Clean Fuels, highlighted the crucial role the Foundation has played in funding significant land use change research over the years.



“The Foundation’s research modeling projects have helped lower the indirect land use change carbon intensity of soybean oil for biodiesel from 62 g CO2e/MJ to 9 g,” said Bradley. “I believe it has room for even further improvement as the agricultural industry lowers its carbon footprint. These accomplishments are a testament to the Foundation's commitment to advancing sustainable practices in the biofuel industry.”



The Foundation continues to successfully educate Congressional staff and members offering invaluable insights into the biofuels industry through its annual educational tours. Recent tours in Maryland and Louisiana demonstrated the tangible impact of federal policies on the sector. The next tour is scheduled for Sept. 8 in California, reaffirming the Foundation's commitment to fostering understanding among policymakers about biofuels' significance in promoting sustainability and reducing carbon emissions today.