By BBI International | July 12, 2023

SAF Magazine and the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) announced the preliminary agenda for the North American SAF Conference & Expo taking place Aug. 29-30 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



This is the first annual North American SAF Conference & Expo, which will be held in collaboration with CAAFI. Since 2006, CAAFI has sought to enhance energy security and environmental sustainability for aviation through the use of alternative jet fuels.



“We are excited to have CAAFI involved in this year’s conference,” says John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales and marketing at BBI International. “They have been instrumental in helping shape parts of the agenda and ensuring the content is in alignment with the U.S. government’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge Roadmap, which lays out the current state and future research, analysis, commercial and policy needs to reach the SAF goals of three billion gallons of SAF per year by 2030. ”



The program contains two full days of content across multiple different industry topics, including:

•Why Sustainable Aviation Fuels Are Critically Important for Producers and Airlines •A Conversation with Technology Developers about SAF Innovation and the Coming Build-Out •The Keys to Successfully Deploying SAF Production in Corn Country •Reviewing Cutting Edge Technologies Aimed at Commercial-Scale SAF Production •Strategies for Ensuring Feedstock Availability and Alignment with Federal Production Credit Requirements

"There was an overwhelming number of abstracts submitted for the conference," says Tim Portz, program director at BBI International. "The agenda is robust, expansive and allows attendees to learn from some of the industry's top thought leaders."



The conference begins Tuesday, Aug. 29th at 7:30 am (CDT) and will be open to all registered attendees.



To view the online agenda for the North American SAF Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo agenda.





