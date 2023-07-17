ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA on July 13 announced it is making $21.25 million in technical assistance grants available through the Rural Energy for America Program to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses access federal funds for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements.

Eligible recipients for the grants include state, Tribal or local government; colleges and universities; electric cooperatives and utility companies; and for-profit and nonprofit organizations. Recipients can use the funds to help rural agricultural producers and small businesses apply for REAP funding; provide information on how business owners and agricultural producers can improve the energy efficiency of their operations and use renewable energy technologies and resources; conduct required energy assessments and audits; and help agricultural producers and small business owns with planning construction and development of renewable energy or energy efficiency projects.

Priority will be given to applicants assisting distressed/disadvantaged communities, applicants using underutilized technologies, and applicants pursuing projects under $20,000.

“Rural America deserves its share of the historic investments in the Inflation Reduction Act,” said USDA Rural Business-Cooperative Service Administrator Karama Neal. “That’s why the Biden-Harris Administration is making sure rural people get a fair chance at grants to make energy more affordable, create new economic opportunity, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The technical assistance grants I am announcing today will provide hands-on support to farmers, ranchers and rural small business owners seeking federal funds for renewable energy systems, like wind and solar, and energy efficiency measures. These investments not only help producers and small businesses lower energy costs, but also access new markets and strengthen their operations.”

Applications are due Aug. 15. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.