By W. R. Grace & Co. | July 25, 2023

Advanced Refining Technologies LLC, a joint venture of Chevron and specialty chemicals leader W. R. Grace & Co. today launched ENDEAVOR, a hydroprocessing catalyst solution to produce renewable diesel (RD) and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from 10 percent renewable sources, such as vegetable oils, refined oils, animal fats, and greases. The announcement comes against the backdrop of significant demand growth for renewable transportation fuels.

“ENDEAVOR catalysts are the culmination of an extensive R&D program and have already demonstrated top-tier performance in several refinery applications,” said Nathan Ergonul, ART’s managing director. “ART will continue to invest in this exciting segment, building on our technology leadership in contaminant removal and dewaxing to enable customers to maximize yields and profits from a wider variety of biofeeds. Our collaboration with Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), a leading process licensor, allows us to fully optimize the renewables process.”

Catalysts play a critical role in the hydroprocessing of renewable feedstocks. Catalysts for contaminant capture, deoxygenation and isomerization are key for processing a wider range of biofeeds to increase product yields and to ensure product specifications are met. The ENDEAVOR catalyst system consists of EnRich guard and hydrotreating catalysts and includes Chevron's industry leading EnHance isomerization catalysts, all developed specifically for processing renewable feeds.

Renewable fuels such as RD and SAF are expected to play a key role in the decarbonization of heavy-duty transportation. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, end-users of RD and SAF significantly reduce their greenhouse gas emissions compared to their fossil-fuel based counterparts.