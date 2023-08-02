By Optimus Technologies | August 02, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Optimus Technologies, a diesel engine decarbonization company focused on the largest and most challenging sectors of the transportation industry, announced on July 24 that DC Water (District of Columbia Water Authority) recently took delivery of their first off-the assembly-line Optimus Technologies/B100 powered vehicle and the first ever Optimus Technologies/B100 powered air and water vacuum excavation truck. This vehicle is one of 12 new B100 powered vehicles purchased by DC Water through the EPA’s DERA (Diesel Emissions Reductions Act) program. Optimus Technologies has already upgraded ten existing DC Water vehicles to run on carbon reducing B100.



Optimus Technologies is the global leader enabling heavy-duty diesel engines to run reliably and dependably in all weather conditions on 100 percent biogenic fuel. “This is a perfect example of a heavy-duty diesel decarbonization application that will never be feasible for the battery electric or fuel cell electric technologies currently in development,” said Colin Huwyler, founder and CEO of Optimus Technologies.



According to DC Water, these 12 new B100 powered vehicles will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 98.3 metric tons, and the emissions of particulate matter, which are known to cause asthma, cancer, and other lung issues, are lowered by 97 percent when switching from diesel to B100.



Maureen Holman, vice president of shared services for DC Water, said, “We are pleased to add these clean energy vehicles to our fleet. They will help us further reduce our carbon footprint and support our strategic imperative to be a more sustainable organization.”



According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, vehicles using B100 instead of petroleum diesel can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 95 percent. Furthermore, data published by the DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory indicates that total lifecycle carbon emissions from B100 powered vehicles are considerably less than BEV and FCEV solutions.



B100 is an affordable carbon neutral fuel available across the country and vehicles with Optimus Technologies’ Vector System are already in use at scale in leading private and municipal fleets. These operational assets are currently exceeding their 2030 carbon emission targets.