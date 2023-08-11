ADVERTISEMENT

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. on Aug. 10 announced that its 3,000-barrel-per-day (45.99 MMgy) renewable diesel complex located at its refinery in Prince Geroge, British Columbia, is mechanically complete and expected to begin production in late August.

"Tidewater Renewables is only weeks away from first production at the HDRD Complex,” said Rob Colcleugh, interim CEO at Tidewater, in a statement. “We take great pride in completing the construction of this innovative facility within two years while maintaining our impeccable safety record. The HDRD Complex is Canada's first standalone renewable diesel facility, and its cash flow is expected to launch the next stage of Tidewater Renewables' growth."

During a second quarter earnings call, held Aug. 10, Colcleugh confirmed the renewable diesel complex is now mechanically complete and fully immersed in the commissioning process. The company has successfully commissioned the feedstock pretreatment unit with canola oil, he added, and first production of renewable hydrogen expected within the week. Commercial operations are currently expected to be underway before the end of the month.