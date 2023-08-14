ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA has announced it will hold a public webinar on Sept. 7 to discuss the implementation of new regulatory provisions included in the final Renewable Fuel Standard “set” rule, which was released on June 21.

The RFS “set” rule finalized renewable volume obligations (ROVs) for 2023, 2024 and 2025. It also included a variety of other regulatory changes, included those related to updated third-party engineering review requirements, new independence requirements for independent third-party auditors and professional engineers, an alternative recordkeeping requirement for parties using separated food waste, and updated regulatory provisions for the production, distribution and use of biogas as a renewable fuel.

During the webinar, the EPA said it intends to provide an overview of the regulatory amendments in the “set” rule, a detailed overview of the updated biogas regulatory provisions, a demonstration of the registration system updates for partiers that want to use the alternative recordkeeping provisions for separated food waste, changes to three-year engineering review updates and third-party engineer independence requirements, and an overview of new regulatory provisions for mixed digesters. The webinar will also feature a moderated question-and-answer period for stakeholders to ask additional questions related to these provisions.

The EPA plans to release an agenda approximately one week before the webinar. Attendees must pre-register for the event by Aug. 31. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.