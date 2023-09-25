ADVERTISEMENT

Portugal-based energy company Galp SGPS S.A. and Japan-based Mitsui & Co. Ltd. on Sept. 25 announced plans to develop a joint venture (JV) that will develop renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) capacity at Galp’s existing refinery in Sines, Portugal.

The biorefinery unit will have the capacity to produce 270,000 tons per year of renewable diesel and SAF from waste residue feedstocks, such as used cooking oil and animal fats. According to Mitsui, the biorefinery constructed at the Sines site will be capable of switching between renewable diesel and SAF modes.

The planned JV company will be established once necessary authorities are obtained. Galp and Mitsui will own 75 percent and 25 percent of the JV, respectively. Mitsui is expected to take responsibility for the overall biofuels value chain, including the procurement of feedstocks, primarily from Asia, and product sales. Galp will operate the biorefinery.

The plant will use Axens’ technology. The consortium of Technip Energies / Technoedif Engenharia has been selected as the main engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) provider.

Initial renewable diesel production is expected to begin near the end of 2025, with commercial operations scheduled to begin in 2026.

Galp also on Sept. 25 also announced it is moving forward with a proposed project to construct a 100 megawatt (MW) electrolysis plant at the Sines refinery to produce up to 15,000 tons per year of renewable hydrogen. Plug Power was awarded the order for the 100 MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, whilst Technip Energies will be the main EPCM provider.