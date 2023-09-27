By Neste Corp. | September 27, 2023

Neste has expanded its capability to supply renewable fuels to customers on the West Coast of the United States in cooperation with Vopak, a leading energy industry infrastructure provider. Neste commissioned terminal capacity at Vopak’s Los Angeles terminal in California for storing Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Neste MY Renewable Diesel. This is a major step in further expanding the availability of Neste’s renewable fuels in the Southern California region, enabling greenhouse gas emissions reductions in the transportation sector and supporting the energy transition on the West Coast of the U.S.

The Vopak Los Angeles Terminal is strategically located in the Port of Los Angeles and is well-connected to fuel logistics via vessels, barges, trucks and pipelines, for example. Having terminal capacity at this location will significantly increase the availability and accessibility of Neste's renewable fuels to customers at critical hubs in the Los Angeles area, such as SAF for airlines at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), one of the world’s largest airports, and renewable diesel (also locally known as R99) for fueling stations serving road transportation all the way to San Diego.

“Neste is fully committed to supporting the energy transition in the U.S. as well as globally by working closely together with partners to increase the availability of our renewable fuels. Our cooperation with Vopak shows how repurposing existing fuel distribution infrastructure can accelerate the much needed transition to renewable energy. California has been at the forefront of adopting and endorsing climate-friendly policies and solutions. We are glad to enable more cities, businesses and individual travelers in the state to take advantage of Neste’s renewable solutions to reduce their emissions and help fight against climate change,” says Annika Tibbe, acting president for Neste US.

“We are proud to serve Neste. Repurposing Vopak’s assets from oil and traditional fossil fuel products to low-carbon energy solutions is right on target with our strategy. We are happy that our services and infrastructure have been selected and are committed to being a part of the Los Angeles energy transition,” says Maria Ciliberti, Vopak president United States and Canada.

Neste’s renewable fuels are a more sustainable alternative to fossil fuels enabling a significant reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. With Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel, GHG emissions can be reduced by up to 80 percent* over the fuel’s life cycle compared to using fossil jet fuel. With Neste MY Renewable Diesel, GHG emissions can be reduced by up to 75 percent** compared to fossil diesel over its life cycle. The fuels are fully compatible with current diesel and aircraft engines and fueling infrastructures, making them ideal solutions for reducing emissions in hard to abate sectors like aviation, heavy duty transport and freight.

Neste has been supplying renewable fuels to California since 2016 after the state adopted its Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS). According to data from the California Air Resources Board, as of the first quarter of 2023, 49 percent of California’s diesel pool is renewable diesel. Since the inception of the LCFS program, renewable diesel has displaced over 5.3 billion gallons (approx. 16 million tons) of fossil diesel. Today, Neste’s renewable diesel is used by many municipalities and businesses in the state, and Neste’s SAF is available at all of the major airports in California.

*) When used in neat form (i.e. unblended) and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology

**) The GHG emission reduction percentage varies depending on the region-specific legislation that provides the methodology for the calculations (e.g. California LCFS for the US), and the raw material mix used to manufacture the product for each market.