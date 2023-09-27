ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Aviation Administration on Sept. 25 launched a new competitive grant program that, in part, can support projects to add sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production capacity to existing renewable diesel and ethanol plants.

The newly launched $300 million funding opportunity aims to support projects to reduce carbon pollution from aviation. Approximately $245 million of that funding will support sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) infrastructure funding, with $47 million allocated to support low-emission aviation technology project.

The funding is being offered through the Fueling Aviation’s Sustainable Transition program, which was established by the Inflation Reduction Act. The $245 million in available FAST-SAF grants will focus on producing, transporting and blending SAF with the goal of building up regional SAF supply chains and increasing SAF use. The $47 million in available FAST-TECH grants will accelerate aviation technology projects that reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, improve airport fuel efficiency, and increase the usage of SAF.

Eligible entities for the program are broad, including airports, air carriers, universities, aviation and aerospace companies, state and local governments and nonprofit organizations. The FAA opened a public comment period related to the the FAST-SAF and FAST-TECH program earlier this year.

FAS-SAF grants can support a wide range of projects related to SAF production, SAF transportation, SAF blending and SAF storage. Funding opportunity documents published by the FAA specifically note that FAST-SAF funds can be used to support projects to upgrade existing fuel production facility to produce SAF; add equipment to existing renewable diesel plants to enable SAF production; and install conversion equipment at ethanol plants to produce SAF via an alcohol-to-jet pathway.

Applications for the FAST-SAF and FAST-TECH programs are due Nov. 27. Additional information is available on the FAA website.