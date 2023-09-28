ADVERTISEMENT

The Surface Transportation Board on Sept. 26 published announced that it intends to renew the charter of the Rail Energy Transportation Advisory Committee, which provides guidance on the rail transport of energy resources, including biofuels.

RETAC was established by the STB in 2007 to provide advice and guidance. The committee also serves as a forum for the discussion of emerging issues and concerns regarding the transportation of rail of energy resources, including, but not necessarily limited to, coal, biofuels and petroleum.

RETAC consists of approximately 27 voting members, excluding government representatives. Membership includes a balanced representation of individuals experienced in issues affecting the transportation of energy resources. At least four members of the committee are to be representatives from biofuel feedstock growers or providers and biofuel refiners, processors, and distributors.

The committee meets at least twice per year, and meetings are open to the public. The next such meeting is scheduled to be held Oct. 18. Current members of RETAC include representatives of CHS Renewable Fuels, South Dakota Corn Growers Association, Poet, and Chevron Renewable Energy Group.

Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.