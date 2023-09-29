By Clean Fuels Alliance America | September 29, 2023

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory recently released its sixth edition of the Biodiesel Handling and Use Guide for those who blend, distribute, and/or use biodiesel and biodiesel blends. Funded by Clean Fuels Alliance America, the guide offers basic information on biodiesel’s proper and safe use to help fleets, blenders, distributors and others understand the handling and use of these fuels while highlighting environmental and performance benefits.

Under the direction of Clean Fuels and NREL, revisions to the guide are provided by leading industry researchers and subject matter experts and approved by independent reviewers and the U.S. Department of Energy. The last revision was published in November 2016.

The latest edition captures the most recent studies and standardized use for on- and off-road applications, railroad, marine, home heating oil systems and power generation applications. New data on storage stability, manufacturer approvals, and the increasing level of quality across the industry will provide greater benefits including higher expectations of performance.

“Our goal is to provide our member organizations, stakeholders and each end-user with the most accurate and up-to-date data related to blending or using biomass-based diesel fuels to ensure proper use and handling,” said Scott Fenwick, Technical Director for Clean Fuels. “We encourage anyone who is considering distributing biodiesel and biodiesel blends, to promote this free guide to their customers.”

The official guide resides on the NREL website and can be downloaded free of charge. Users can also access Clean Fuels’ Biodiesel Toolkit to learn more.