By Iowa Renewable Fuels Association | October 02, 2023

On Sept. 28, the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association launched the latest round of its statewide On-Farm Biodiesel Credit program to give back to farmers dedicated to using higher biodiesel blends. Farmers who are buying higher biodiesel blends can receive up to 50 cents per gallon. To be eligible, farmers must be filling an on-farm tank in Iowa being used in an agricultural operation.

“IRFA is thrilled to be able to add additional funding to this program in time for Fall harvest,” said Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Marketing Director Lisa Coffelt. “The use of biodiesel is supported by John Deere and CASE IH engines. Being able to support biodiesel and our Iowa farmers through this program is a win-win.”

The Iowa Soybean Association and Iowa Biodiesel Board continue to partner with the 2023 program, providing $7,500. Biodiesel producers Western Iowa Energy, Western Dubuque Biodiesel and Chevron Renewable Energy Group each contributed an additional $5,000. A total of $67,500 of funding has been dedicated to this program for the 2023 planting and harvest season.

“I have used and will continue to use biodiesel,” said Iowa farmer Declan Gross, a past recipient of the credit. “I have used B20 in all my diesel farm machinery (tractors and combine). B20 is also used in my semi and pickup truck. The performance has been outstanding! It’s good to use a renewable fuel that also supports the farm economy plus is cleaner burning for cleaner air.”

Farmers will earn 25 cents per gallon for filling up with B11 (11 percent biodiesel) and 50 cents per gallon with B20 (20 percent biodiesel) up to a maximum credit of $500. Program funding is limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. To be eligible, farmers must meet the criteria and follow the procedures outlined at: https://iowarfa.org/iowa-on-farm-biodiesel-credit-program/.