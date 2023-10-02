ADVERTISEMENT

Operable biofuels production capacity in the U.S. expanded slightly in July, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sept. 29. Feedstock consumption was up when compared to both the previous month and July 2022.

Total operable biofuels capacity reached 23.493 billion gallons per year in July, up from 4 MMgy when compared to the previous months, with small gains for both ethanol and renewable diesel. Biodiesel capacity fell slightly. Total capacity was up 1.908 billion gallons per year when compared to July 2022.

Ethanol capacity reached 17.709 billion gallons per year in July, up 2 MMgy when compared to June and up 395 MMgy from July 2022.

Biodiesel capacity was at 2.08 billion gallons per year in July, down 2 MMgy when compared to the previous month and down 17 MMgy when compared to July of last year.

Capacity for renewable diesel and associated biofuels, including renewable heating oil, renewable jet fuel, renewable naphtha, renewable gasoline and other biofuels and biointermediates, reached 3.704 billion gallons per year in July, up 4 MMgy when compared to June and up 1.53 billion gallons per year when compared to July 2022.

Total feedstock consumption reached 28.541 billion pounds in July, up 658 million pounds when compared to the 27.883 billion pounds of feedstock consumed the previous month, and up 988 million pounds when compared to the 27.553 billion pounds of feedstock consumed in July 2022.

Biofuel producers consumed 25.494 billion pounds of corn in July, up from 24.756 billion pounds the previous month and 24.961 billion pounds in July of last year. Sorghum consumption was at 255 million pounds, up from 247 million pounds in June, but down from 418 million pounds in July 2022.

An estimated 1.273 billion pounds of soybean oil went to biofuels production in July, including 679 million pounds consumed by biodiesel plants and 594 million pounds consumed by renewable diesel producers. Total soybean oil consumption was at 1.207 billion pounds in June, including 627 million pounds consumed for biodiesel production and 580 million pounds consumed for renewable diesel production, and at 956 million pounds in July 2022, including 626 million pounds consumed by biodiesel facilities and 331 million pounds consumed by renewable diesel producers.

Biofuel producers also consumed 479 million pounds of yellow grease, 252 million pounds of beef tallow, 65 million pounds of white grease and 9 million pounds of poultry fat in July, compared to 546 million pounds, 256 million pounds, 71 million pounds and 12 million pounds, respectively, in June, and 449 million pounds, 182 million pounds, 62 million pounds and 10 million pounds, respectively, in July of last year.

An additional 63 million pounds of feedstock classified as “other” recycled feeds and wastes was consumed in July, compared to 69 million pounds the previous month and 76 million pounds in July 2022.

The EIA withheld data on feedstocks classified as other waste oils, fats and greases; other vegetable oils; yard and food waste; and other biofuel feedstocks not elsewhere specified or identified to avoid disclosure of individual company data.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.