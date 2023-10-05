ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 77,877.3 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in August, according to data released by the USDA FAS on Oct. 5. Imports of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater were at 139,738.4 metric tons.

The 77,877.3 metric tons of biodiesel exported in August was down when compared to both the 97,462.6 metric tons exported in July and the 117,139.4 metric tons exported in August of last year.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to seven countries in August. Canada was the top destination for U.S. biodiesel exports at 72,888.3 metric tons, followed by Peru at 4,714 metric tons and Indonesia at 129 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $138.54 million in August, down from both $164.08 million the previous month and $230.65 million in August 2022.

Total biodiesel exports for the first eight months of 2023 reached 615,569.9 metric tons at a value of $1.1 billion, compared to 546,537.3 metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $995.64 million.

The 139,738.4 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater imported in August was up when compared to both the 104,711 metric tons imported the previous month and the 55,747.5 metric tons imported in August 2022.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from seven countries in August. Germany was the top source of U.S. biodiesel imports at 43,455.2 metric tons, followed by Canada at 42,211.6 metric tons and Spain at 24,433.1 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports reached $222.43 million in August, up from $171.68 million in July and $113.87 million in August of last year.

Total U.S. biodiesel imports for the first eight months of this year reached 1.04 million metric tons at a value of $1.79 billion, compared to 446,883.7 metric tons imported during the same period of last year at a value of $741.56 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.