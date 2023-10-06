By Nebraska Soybean Board | October 06, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nebraska Soybean Board has teamed up with Husker Athletics to promote and power the team buses with biodiesel for the ongoing school year and sports season.

This innovative sponsorship officially launched as the college sports season kicked off this fall bringing exposure to the sustainable energy powering the Husker transportation fleet, which includes three passenger buses. If you’ve been to a University of Nebraska Athletics event recently, you might have spotted the buses proudly displaying “Team Bus Powered by Biodiesel”. However, these team buses are not the only ones running on biodiesel. Arrow Stage Lines, the transportation provider for Husker Athletics, has announced the use of B20 biodiesel blends in every Arrow bus operating in Nebraska.

“Biodiesel not only promotes the use of locally grown feedstocks but also aligns perfectly with the sustainability goals of our university,” stated Andy Chvatal, NSB executive director. “Utilizing biodiesel for Husker Athletics will be a significant step in reducing emissions and highlights a great value-added product for Nebraska soybean farmers to folks across the state.”

B20 and lower-level blends can be used in many diesel vehicles without any engine modification. Beyond reducing emissions and fostering job growth, the transformation of soybean oil feedstocks into biodiesel plays a crucial role in Nebraska's resilient agricultural sector. It offers stability for farmers during challenging economic periods and contributes approximately 13 percent to the price per bushel of soybeans, equivalent to $1.78 per bushel in 2022. It also lowers the price of soybean meal, a key ingredient for livestock producers and the food supply.

"We are thankful for the longstanding partnership with the Nebraska Soybean Board,” said Brandon Meier, senior associate athletic director of marketing and multimedia at the Nebraska Athletic Department. “Agriculture is the foundation of our state, and we are proud to have Nebraska soybeans powering our new team buses. The new bus wraps look great, and this wouldn't have been possible without the ongoing support from the Nebraska Soybean Board.”

As Husker athletes embark on thousands of miles of travel during the upcoming year, this collaboration will bring the spotlight to clean fuels like biodiesel and the promising opportunities it offers to fleets and diesel engines across the country.