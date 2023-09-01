By BBI International | October 12, 2023

Carbon Capture Magazine announced this week the keynote speaker for the National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo taking place, Nov. 7-8 in Des Moines, Iowa.



Tom Buis, CEO at American Carbon Alliance, will keynote the general session panel on Nov. 7. Buis has been a respected leader in renewable energy for 15 years. As the former CEO of Growth Energy, and in his current role, he is dedicated to advocating cleaner fuels and environmental sustainability. He will be speaking about carbon capture and the future of farm income.



“For farmers, carbon capture is the opportunity of a lifetime and one we cannot afford to let slip away,” said Buis. “I look forward to attending the National Carbon Capture Conference, hearing from dynamic speakers, and meeting with leaders to continue to grow this important industry.”



“We are excited to announce Tom Buis, the esteemed CEO of American Carbon Alliance, as a keynote speaker for this year’s event,” says John Nelson, vice president at BBI International. “He brings invaluable experience in leadership to the National Carbon Capture Conference. We look forward to hearing him delve into the pivotal topics of carbon capture and the future of farm income, emphasizing its immense potential for farmers. His words resonate: 'For farmers, carbon capture is the opportunity of a lifetime and one we cannot afford to let slip away.' We anticipate his keynote address on November 7th to be a highlight of the event, offering insight, direction and inspiration to all attendees."



The National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo is designed specifically for companies and organizations advancing technologies and policy that support the removal of carbon dioxide (CO2) from all sources, including fossil fuel-based power plants, ethanol production plants and industrial processes, as well as directly from the atmosphere. The program will focus on research, data, trends and information on all aspects of CCUS with the goal to help companies build knowledge, connect with others, and better understand the market and carbon utilization. Additional keynote speakers include Cody Johnson, CEO, SCS Technologies, and Jim Mullin, executive director of carbon utilization, Navigator CO2.



