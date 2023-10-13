By Yield10 Bioscience Inc. | October 13, 2023

Yield10 Bioscience Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, on Oct. 11 announced recent advancements toward enabling weed control for Camelina cultivation and supporting grower adoption of the crop for production of low-carbon intensity feedstock oil for the biofuel market.

Control of broadleaf weeds is essential for the rapid adoption and success of commercial crops in North America. Yield10 is establishing a leadership position in the development of herbicide tolerant (“HT”) Camelina to drive broad acceptance of the crop by growers. The Company is developing Camelina with tolerance to a broad leaf herbicide, which has been used safely in commercial crop production for over 25 years. In addition, Yield10 is developing an herbicide package for Camelina, incorporating tolerance to over-the-top application of broadleaf herbicide as well as tolerance to soil residual Group 2 herbicides, which are commonly used to control weeds in cereal crops.

“The Yield10 team is making significant progress toward our goal of launching elite herbicide tolerant Camelina for producing feedstock oil for the biofuels market,” said Kristi Snell, Ph.D., chief science officer of Yield10 Bioscience. “We aim to facilitate the seamless integration of Camelina with current weed control and crop rotation practices of major crops in order to enable the planting of Camelina on large-scale acreage. This winter, we anticipate that our program will achieve another important milestone as we conduct field tests of stacked HT winter Camelina for the first time. We will also continue to execute on seed scale-up and regulatory activities in support of the planned commercial launch of our elite HT and stacked HT Camelina varieties.”

Development of commercial quality herbicide tolerant Camelina. Broad-spectrum herbicides have been used to protect seed yield by controlling broadleaf weeds.

•Yield10 has demonstrated tolerance to over-the-top spray application of a commonly used broad leaf herbicide in its E3902 HT Camelina in three cycles of field testing. Additional field test data is being collected and grain and protein meal samples analyzed to support the use of HT Camelina meal in livestock feed. Throughout 2023, Yield10 has conducted seed scale-up activities that will continue in the contra season in Chile. Yield10 is building seed inventory for a planned commercial launch of HT spring Camelina as early as 2025. •Last year, Yield10 filed a request for Regulatory Status Review (RSR) with USDA-APHIS Biotechnology Regulatory Services (“BRS”) for Yield10’s broadleaf HT Camelina under the Sustainable, Ecological, Consistent, Uniform, Responsible, Efficient (SECURE) Rule. A response from the agency is pending. •Earlier this year, one of the manufacturers of the herbicide submitted a label amendment to the Environmental Protection Agency to allow use of their broadleaf herbicide on Camelina.

Development of commercial quality stacked HT Camelina. Yield10 is developing elite Camelina varieties with a robust weed control package based on tolerance to a broad leaf herbicide application as well as to soil residues of Group 2 herbicides (“MI/imidazolinones and SU/sulfonylurea).