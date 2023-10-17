By Big Sky Resort | October 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

In a groundbreaking move towards sustainable operations, Big Sky Resort is proud to announce the resort’s transition to a cleaner and better-performing fuel: 99 percent renewable diesel.

Renewable diesel, also known as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), serves as a drop-in replacement for conventional petroleum diesel without requiring any engine modifications. Renewable diesel is derived from agricultural byproducts, such as animal fats and cooking oils, making it a responsible and renewable alternative to fossil fuels.

The resort's shift to renewable diesel comes as part of an effort to reduce carbon emissions to net zero, as outlined in the resort’s ForeverProject 2030 Master Plan. Through this transition, Big Sky Resort anticipates a substantial 60 percent reduction in emissions in the first year.

“By embracing renewable diesel, we’re demonstrating that this lower-carbon HVO diesel is friendly to burn in modern heavy equipment, and a viable alternative for others looking for an environmentally-conscious option,” said Taylor Middleton, the resort’s president and chief operating officer.

Big Sky Resort's choice to utilize an R99 blend of renewable diesel demonstrates a commitment to the cleanest and most effective form of HVO. The resort is currently utilizing renewable diesel in snowcats, trucks, and equipment, and even extending its usage to contractors who fill up at the resort's fuel pump.

"Renewable diesel offers a substantial solution for us, especially since there are currently no viable alternatives for fully electric snowcats or construction equipment,” said Amy Fonte, the resort’s sustainability specialist. “Achieving a 60 percent reduction in emissions is a significant step forward."

In addition to the resort’s efforts, R50 renewable diesel is now available to the public in Belgrade at the Commercial Fueling Network, enabling the community to adopt cleaner fuel sources. “In partnership with Big Sky Resort and Yellowstone Teton Clean Cities Coalition, Parkland USA is proud to be the first to provide renewable diesel in the Gallatin Valley and Montana, marking a significant stride towards sustainability,” said Cole Mort, business development manager, Parkland USA.

"Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities is thrilled to have helped Big Sky Resort embrace the recent accessibility of this superior fuel while demonstrating the feasibility of swift and effective action towards substantial reductions in carbon emissions,” said Jesse Therien of Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities. “While many are contemplating the transition to renewable diesel, the proactive leadership demonstrated by Big Sky Resort in concert with the efforts of Parkland USA and Farstad Oil will enable consumers and fleet operators across Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho to realize this possibility."