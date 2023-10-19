ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K. government’s Trade Remedies Authority on Oct. 5 announced it has launched a transition review into countervailing measures on biodiesel imported from Argentina. The review aims to assess whether the measures still serve the U.K.’s needs.

The current duty payable on imports of biodiesel from Argentina ranges from 25 percent to 33.5 percent, according to the TRA.

The countervailing measures on biodiesel imported into the U.K. from Argentina are among those that were inherited from the European Union systems. Information released by the TRA indicates that more than 40 EU trade remedy measures of interest to U.K. producers were transitioned into U.K. law when the U.K. left the European Union. The TRA said it is currently reviewing each of those measures to see if they are suitable for U.K. needs.

The period of investigation for this transition review will be Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023. The injury period will be Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2023.

The U.K. government previously reviewed countervailing measures on imports of biodiesel from the U.S. and Canada. In November 2022, the U.K. government accepted the TRA’s recommendation that measures on FAME biodiesel from the U.S. and Canada be kept at their current levels for five years starting on Jan. 30, 2021, but that tariffs on imports of HVO renewable diesel be removed.

Additional information is available on the TRA website.