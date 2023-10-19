ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA on Oct. 19 released updated small refinery exemption (SRE) data, reporting that no new SRE petitions have been filed under the Renewable Fuel Standard during the past month. Three SRE petitions remain pending, including two for compliance year 2018 and one for compliance year 2022.

The EPA earlier this year began to publish company names and facility locations for SREs filed with the agency on or after July 1, 2022. That data shows that the pending SRE petition for 2022 was filed by Placid Refining Co., which is seeking a waiver of its RFS compliance year 2022 blending obligations for its facility in Port Allen, Louisiana.

The two SRE petitions currently pending for RFS compliance year 2018 were filed prior to July 1, 2022. As such, the EPA’s SRE data dashboard does not contain information on the small refineries that filed those petitions.

The EPA’s online SRE data dashboard also includes data on small refineries that have opted into the agency’s alternative renewable identification number (RIN) retirement schedule for the 2020 compliance year. According to the EPA’s online data dashboard, 17 small refineries are participating in the alternative RIN retirement schedule, with the total renewable volume obligation (RVO) for those refineries at 870 million RINs. A total of 490 million RINs have now been retired under the alternative retirement schedule, up from 460 million that had been retired as of last month. The total outstanding RVO is now at 380 million RINs, down from 410 million as of September.

