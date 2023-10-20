By Embraer | October 20, 2023

Embraer on Oct. 15 announced it has successfully tested the Phenom 300E and Praetor 600 on 100 percent neat sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The tests, with one engine running on 100 percent SAF, were performed at Embraer’s Melbourne facility and provided significant insight into systems’ performance when utilizing blends up to 100 percent SAF, which was provided by World Fuel. The tests had collaboration of the engine and fuel system suppliers Honeywell Aerospace, Parker, Pratt & Whitney Canada and Safran.

The use of SAF is a critical part of Embraer's commitment to sustainability, and this milestone demonstrates the company's dedication to adapting our current products to be as sustainable as possible and promoting its adoption among customers and in the industry. SAF is a renewable energy source that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 percent compared to traditional jet fuel, making it a crucial part of Embraer’s targets of reaching carbon-neutral operations by 2040 and support the aerospace sector to achieve the net-zero emissions target by 2050.

"We are proud to have successfully flown the Phenom 300E and Praetor 600 on 100 percent neat SAF, an important step as our operators are increasingly interested in and adopting this fuel," said Michael Amalfitano, Embraer Executive Jets President and CEO. "This achievement is an important milestone in our journey towards net-zero emissions by 2050 and demonstrates our commitment to sustainability, our customers and our stakeholders."

Currently, all Embraer aircraft are approved to use a blend of up to 50 percent of SAF mixed with conventional Jet Fuel, based on ASTM International specifications. However, possible future specifications allowing for fuels containing up to 100 percent SAF can maximize the potential for reducing emissions by utilizing sustainable, non-fossil-based sources.

Embraer’s commitment to sustainability is a core part of its business strategy, and the company is continuously exploring new ways to reduce its environmental impact. The Phenom 300 and Praetor 600 flights on 100 percent neat SAF are significant milestones in these efforts, and Embraer will continue working toward a more sustainable future for the aviation industry through additional efforts such as the research and development of low- and zero-emission alternative propulsion systems, such as electrification, hybrid-electric, and hydrogen.