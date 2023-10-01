By OMV | October 25, 2023

OMV, the integrated energy, fuels & feedstock and chemicals & materials company headquartered in Vienna, and Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline group, on Oct. 19 announced the signing of an offtake agreement to supply 500 metric tons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Vienna Airport in 2023. This forms part of the MoU agreement between the companies, providing Ryanair with unique access to purchase up to 160,000 metric tons of SAF from OMV up to 2030. This 500 ton offtake agreement will save over 1,250 metric tons in CO2 emissions (equivalent to about 100 Ryanair flights from Dublin to Vienna).

For OMV, the agreement represents another step towards raising the production of sustainable fuels and chemical feedstock to 1.5 million metric t per year by 2030. OMV is implementing numerous measures to achieve its ambitious strategic sustainability goals, and SAF is an essential contributor to this transformation. Based on the strategic outlook for the aviation sector, it is OMV’s ambition to become a regional leader in SAF supply, making use of its advantageous existing infrastructure.



Thie announcement demonstrates Ryanair’s continued commitment towards its 12.5 percent target for SAF by 2030. Ryanair has already significantly advanced these commitments by partnering with Trinity College Dublin to open the Ryanair Sustainable Aviation Research Centre. Furthermore, it is investing USD 22 bn in its ‘Gamechanger’ fleet, which reduce CO2 emissions by 16 percent less fuel; and an additional USD 40 billion order of 300 Boeing 737 MAX-10 aircraft which burn 20 percent less fuel while carrying 21 percent more passengers.



OMV produces sustainable aviation fuel by co-processing sustainable and regional raw materials, specifically used cooking oil, at its Schwechat refinery in Austria. Compared to conventional jet fuel, sustainable aviation fuel contributes to a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by more than 80 percent over the entire life cycle.

Martijn van Koten, OMV executive vice president fuels and feedstock, said, “We are building a growth business for sustainable aviation fuel to support the industry’s journey towards a more sustainable future. We are proud of our partnership with Ryanair that allows both companies to leverage their expertise in promoting the use of SAF. This facilitates the transition towards the application of more sustainable forms of energy and helps reduce the climate impact of aviation.”



Ryanair’s Head of Sustainability, Steven Fitzgerald said, “SAF plays a key role in our Pathway to Net Zero decarbonization strategy in which we have committed to increasing our use of SAF over the coming years – a commitment that this deal with OMV will help move further forward. OMV is a key partner for Ryanair in Austria, Germany and Romania and we look forward to growing this partnership as Europe’s largest airline Group.”