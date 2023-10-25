By Clean Fuels Alliance America | October 25, 2023

Clean Fuels Alliance America announces the strategic addition of Cory-Ann Wind, the visionary leader behind Oregon’s groundbreaking Clean Fuel Program. Wind, who spent three decades at the forefront of environmental progress, will assume the director of state regulatory affairs role beginning Jan. 8, 2024, with a primary focus on the West Coast.

Wind will continue advancing state and regional policy efforts for biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel under the direction of Jeff Earl, director of state governmental affairs, and alongside Steve Dodge, director of state regulatory afairs for the East Coast.

“Cory-Ann is a welcomed addition to our state affairs team,” Earl said. “Her expertise in renewable fuel programs is unmatched, and she will be a valuable asset to our organization as we work to advance clean transportation policies at the state level on behalf of our members.”

Most recently, Wind served as the Clean Fuels Program Manager for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. In this role, she was responsible for developing and implementing Oregon’s Clean Fuel Program, which requires transportation fuel providers to reduce the carbon intensity of their fuels over time. The program has been credited with driving reductions in Oregon’s transportation emissions since its implementation in 2016.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve as Director of State Regulatory Affairs at Clean Fuels, continuing my 30-year career in advocating for renewable energy,” Wind said. “Expanding the use of clean fuels is a critical next step in reducing the negative impacts of fossil fuels while benefiting America’s communities.”