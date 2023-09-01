By BBI International | October 26, 2023

The call for presentation abstracts for the 17th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo, produced by Biomass Magazine, is now open. Focused specially on the production of biomass power & heat, wood pellets and densified biomass, biogas, including renewable natural gas (RNG) and advanced biofuels, the International Biomass Conference & Expo will take place March 4-6, 2024, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia.



“The International Biomass Conference & Expo remains the most comprehensive agenda in the broader biomass sector,” says Tim Portz, program director at BBI International. “Our agenda touches all corners of the biomass-to-energy world and we are delighted to once again invite biomass professionals to be a part of an incredible agenda.”



The largest, fastest-growing event of its kind, the International Biomass Conference & Expo is expected to draw roughly 900 attendees and more than 150 exhibitors.



“Submitting your speaker abstract for the International Biomass Conference and Expo is an opportunity to showcase your cutting-edge technology or service utilized within the biomass industry,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, marketing & sales for Biomass Magazine. “In addition to our four tracks, we also urge people to submit an abstract related to hydrogen production or material handling and storage.”



Companies and individuals who are interested in speaking are encouraged to submit presentations under the following topics:



The 2024 program will include presentations under the following tracks:

•Pellets & Densified Biomass •Biomass Power & Thermal •Biogas & Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) •Advanced Biofuels & Biobased Chemicals •Material Handling and Storage •Hydrogen Production

The deadline for submitting a presentation abstract is Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.



To submit a presentation, click here.







