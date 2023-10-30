ADVERTISEMENT

Imperial Oil Ltd. on Oct. 27 confirmed the renewable diesel project under construction at its Strathcona refinery remains on track for startup in 2025. The company also announced it has successfully completed coprocessing trials at all its refineries.

Brad Corson, president and CEO of Imperial Oil, discussed both the renewable diesel and coprocessing projects during the company’s third quarter earning call.

Imperial in mid-2021 announced plans to construct a 20,000-barrels per day renewable diesel complex at its Strathcona refinery, which is located near Edmonton, Alberta. The company made a final investment decision in January 2023, with construction beginning soon after.

“I recently visited our Strathcona refinery and am pleased to share that the renewable diesel project team is making great progress, with construction currently focused on completing below ground infrastructure and above ground tankage,” Corson said during the third quarter earnings call. “Overall, the project continues to progress on plan with start-up targeted for 2025.”

Corson also said the company has successfully completed feedstock coprocessing trials at all its refineries, including Strathcona. “This technology has the potential to reduce carbon intensity of fuel as well as plastic products by coprocessing vegetable oil and ethanol alongside conventional crude feedstocks,” he said.

Imperial previously announced that the renewable diesel facility will use low-carbon hydrogen produced with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology. The company in September 2022 said it has entered into an agreement with Air Products for the low-carbon hydrogen supply.