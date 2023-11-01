ADVERTISEMENT

CVR Energy Inc. processed a record volume of renewable feedstock at its Wynnewood refinery in Oklahoma during the fourth quarter. The facility’s feedstock pretreatment unit is nearing mechanical completion and CVR is continuing to evaluate the possibility of producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

David Lamp, CEO of CVR Energy, discussed both the existing Wynnewood renewable diesel project and the potential for other renewable diesel and SAF projects during a third quarter earnings call, held Oct. 31.

According to Lamp, the Wynnewood renewable diesel unit processed nearly 24 million gallons of vegetable oil feedstock during the third quarter. Dane Neumann, chief financial officer at CVR, said total renewables throughput for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of 15 million gallons to 20 million gallons.

Construction on the feedstock pretreatment unit at the Wynnewood facility is progressing well and expected to be mechanically complete in the fourth quarter, Lamp said. He also noted that CVR is continuing to explore opportunities to modify the renewable diesel unit at Wynnewood to shit a portion of production from renewable diesel to SAF. That includes continuing discussions with various parties interested in securing an offtake of SAF, Lamp added.

In addition to the Wynnewood renewables project, CVR is also considering the development of a potential renewables project with an option for SAF at its Coffeyville refining complex in Kansas. According to Lamp, CVR’s board recently authorized spending for scope definition and a detailed cost estimate, which will allow the company to have more in-depth discussions with potential partners.