ADVERTISEMENT

PBF Energy Inc. has announce that its St. Bernard Renewables biorefinery, collocated with its Chalmette oil refinery in Louisiana, reported positive earnings for the third quarter of 2023, which was its first full quarter of operations.

The 320 MMgy facility primarily produces renewable diesel and is jointly owned by PBF Energy and Eni Sustainable Mobility Spa. PBF and Eni closed on the 50-50 partnership in St. Bernard Renewables in mid-2023.

Mathew Lucey, president and CEO of PBF Energy, discussed the biorefinery’s operations during a third quarter earnings call held Nov. 2. He said the facility is continuing to line out operations following startup of the renewable diesel unit in June and the feedstock pretreatment unit in late July.

St. Bernard Renewables averaged more than 17,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel production during the third quarter. Lucey said a catalyst change is scheduled to occur during the fourth quarter as the company works to optimize operations. He also noted PBF Energy is continuing to explore opportunities to expand its partnership with Eni Sustainable Mobility.