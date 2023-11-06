By Neste Corp. | November 06, 2023

Neste is partnering with PTL Marine to provide Neste MY Renewable Diesel to the marine sector across the State of California. PTL Marine, a division of Pilot Thomas Logistics, is a leading provider of maritime fuel and lubricants, supplies and last-mile logistics. Through this collaboration the state’s marine industry will have easier access to renewable diesel.

California’s Commercial Harbor Craft regulation, established by the California Air Resources Board, took effect on Jan. 1, 2023. This regulation requires commercial harbor craft vessels in the state to use renewable diesel (also known locally as R99 or R100) instead of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD), to limit emissions such as particulate matter and nitrogen oxides for vessels operating in the state’s ports and near the coast. The regulation applies to the use of on-water diesel fuels in California harbors, ports, navigable waterways, marinas and marine navigation districts.

“Our partnership with PTL Marine demonstrates renewable diesel’s wide range of applications in the heavy-duty sectors,” says Carrie Song, vice president, renewable road transportation, Americas at Neste. “We are excited to see California actively encouraging the use of renewable diesel outside of road transportation to reduce emissions, especially from older engines. With strategic partners like PTL Marine, we look forward to helping California’s marine industry have easier access to this more sustainable alternative.”

Ports are important for the US economy, but port-related emissions from fossil fuel use impact public health and the climate, according to the U.S. EPA. A CARB research found that renewable diesel, when compared with fossil diesel, can provide up to a 26.6 percent reduction in fine particulate emissions and up to 11.8 percent reduction in the emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) in harbor crafts equipped with a Tier 2 marine-certified engine.

Additionally, renewable diesel is an immediately available solution to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Made from sustainably-sourced, 100 percent renewable raw materials, the use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel results in up to 75 percent* reduced GHG emissions over its life cycle compared to fossil diesel.

Since Neste MY Renewable Diesel has a similar chemical composition to fossil diesel, it can be used as a drop-in solution in all diesel-powered vessels without investments into new vehicle fleets, modifications to the engines or the fuel distribution infrastructure. It also delivers strong performance and meets all of the CARB requirements, including a flash point of 140 degrees Fahrenheit or greater.

With decades of experience in providing fuels and lubricants to marine customers, PTL Marine can deliver Neste MY Renewable Diesel to customers in a timely manner with three modes of delivery – truck to the vessel, dockside services, and barge to the vessel. These various delivery modes enable a range of harbor craft, from small ferries to large commercial fishing boats, as well as offshore working boats and large cargo ships to easily access renewable fuel.

“We are pleased to be working alongside Neste to deliver a high-quality, reliable supply of renewable diesel for our west coast customers,” says Steven Taylor, business development manager, PTL Marine. “Partnering with a company that shares our values and embodies our commitment to innovation makes this an exciting partnership.”

Neste has been supplying renewable diesel to California since 2016. Neste now has an annual production capacity of 1.14 billion gallons (3.3 million tons) of renewable products globally. The production capacity will further increase to 1.9 billion gallons (5.5 million tons) in early 2024 thanks to the ramp-up of production at Neste’s expanded refinery in Singapore and the company’s joint operation with Marathon Petroleum in Martinez, California.