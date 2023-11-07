ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 57,739.5 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in September, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Nov. 7. Imports of biodiesel reached 183,451.7 metric tons for the month.

The 57,739.5 metric tons of biodiesel exported in September was down 26 percent when compared to the 77,877.3 metric tons exported the previous month and down 36 percent when compared to the 90,297.1 metric tons exported in September of last year.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately five countries in September. Canada was the top destination for U.S. biodiesel exports at 51,784.1 metric tons, followed by Peru at 5,572.5 metric tons and Germany at 207.2 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports fell to $102.8 million in September, down from $138.54 million in August and $183.611 million in September 2022.

Total biodiesel exports for the first nine months of this year reached 673,309.4 metric tons at a value of $1.2 billion, compared to 636,834.4 metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $1.18 billion.

The 183,451.7 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater imported in September was up 31 percent when compared to the 139,738.4 metric tons imported in August and up 181 percent when compared to the 65,176.7 metric tons imported in September 2022.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from approximately eight countries in September. Germany was the top source of U.S. biodiesel imports during the month at 58,758.9 metric tons, followed by Spain at 43,612.7 metric tons and Canada at 29,400.2 metric tons.

Total biodiesel imports for the first three quarters of 2023 reached 1.22 million metric tons at a value of $2.09 billion, compared to 512,060.4 metric tons imported during the same period of 2022 at a value of $873.47 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.