Another planned biodiesel plant acquisition

By Raquel Boushee | March 04, 2023
555
<p>This year has been brimming with biodiesel M&amp;A activity in the U.S., as <a href="http://biodieselmagazine.com/articles/1744901/ma-transactions-help-define-current-us-biodiesel-era">I have written</a> about previously. This morning, another anticipated plant acquisition was announced, this time in Canada.</p> <p><span>Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. has signed a commercial purchase agreement with XR Resources Inc. to buy property in High River, Alberta, which includes a 16 MMly (4.2 MMgy) multifeedstock biodiesel plant. </span></p> <p><span>According to Cielo Waste Solutions, the facility was built in 2009 for $10.2 million. The company says it will buy the property for $2.3 million, with 5 million common shares at 6 cents apiece and $2 million in cash.&nbsp; </span></p> <p><span>The purchase is subject to certain conditions, according to Cielo, including a financing condition, Cielo's ability to acquire required permits, and due diligence being completed by Cielo to its satisfaction on or before Feb. 7. </span></p> <p><span>Once the conditions have been fulfilled or waived, and the purchase price paid, Cielo will acquire all right, title and interest in and to the property and biodiesel refinery. </span></p> <p><span>&ldquo;This is a game changer for Cielo,&rdquo; said Don Allan, the president and CEO of Cielo, in a press release. &ldquo;Not only will this fast-track Cielo into commercialization and revenue, but the existing infrastructure that we can use will lower our capex costs by approximately 40 percent.&rdquo; </span></p> <p><span>The anticipated closing date is Feb. 28.</span></p> <p><span>I called Mr. Allan this morning to ask him more questions about the deal but I got his voicemail. His outgoing message said he was traveling a lot lately and the best way to reach him was via email, so I sent him a message as well. After publication he responded to my email and we're setting up a time to talk. I'll update this post afterwards.&nbsp;</span></p> <p><em>*Editor's Note: An updated news article on this topic can be viewed <a href="http://biodieselmagazine.com/articles/1855430/cws-to-buy-western-biodiesel-plant-convert-to-renewable-diesel">here</a>.&nbsp;</em></p>
 
 
