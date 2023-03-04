555

Biodiesel producers are constantly searching for new ways to improve their process. Complacency is not a word used to describe this industry, which is why methanesulfonic acid (MSA) has gained market share in biodiesel production as a replacement for harsher chemicals such as sulfuric acid to esterify free fatty acids, neutralize crude biodiesel and glycerin, and soap splitting to separate fatty acids.

MSA has helped biodiesel producers achieve improved esterification, and faster and cleaner phase separation with less corrosion and toxicity, and elimination of insolubles, emulsions, discolorations and additional side effects resulting from other types of acids.



The new Lutropur MSA-XP from BASF features even more advantages in biodiesel esterification over Lutropur MSA.

Lutropur MSA can also improve fuel ethanol production by increasing corn oil extraction, reducing fouling, improving DDGS color and in CIP maintenance systems, all of which help contribute to greater ethanol plant performance and profitability.

