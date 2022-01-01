By FPT Industrial | February 17, 2022

FPT Industrial announced at the National Biodiesel Conference & Expo that it has approved B20 biodiesel for use in its NEF4, NEF 6 and CURSOR Tier 4 Final diesel engines. The announcement makes all CASE Construction Equipment G Series wheel loaders approved for use with B20 biodiesel directly from the factory.

Wheel loaders in these size classes are used extensively in construction, public works, road and bridge construction, concrete and asphalt production, aggregates and agriculture. The announcement comes after extensive testing by FPT where it was confirmed that these engines performed comparably to the same engines powered by off-road diesel. The study highlighted no adverse effects to the engines. This approval is inclusive of the NEF 4 (4.5L), NEF 6 (6.7L) and CURSOR (8.7L) diesel engines already featured in CASE G Series wheel loaders.

“The push for renewable resources and reducing the carbon footprint of heavy equipment will include many technologies and approaches — biodiesel is one of the fastest and most efficient ways that we can benefit from renewable energy today,” says Terry Dolan, vice president – North America, CASE Construction Equipment. “FPT has long been at the forefront of off-road diesel engine technology built to lower emissions and reduce the carbon footprint — and the fact that our diesel equipment that already features these engines can help contractors, municipalities and farms better achieve their renewable goals is a massive step forward.”

B20 biodiesel is the most prevalent blend of biodiesel available in North America. Even with this announcement, it is important that all owners of construction equipment consult with their dealer and the warranty of their equipment before using biodiesel in their machines.

This is the second major renewable energy announcement for commercially available equipment from Case, who delivered the first electric backhoe loaders to customers in 2021.